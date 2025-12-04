NOURISH KNOXVILLE’S WINTER FARMERS MARKET OPENS DECEMBER 6TH WITH OVER 80 LOCAL VENDORS

~ from Nourish Knoxville

WHAT: Winter Farmers Market Opening Day

WHEN: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 10 AM to 2 PM

WHERE: Outdoors on Market Square, Union Avenue, and Market Street

COST: Free to attend

Nourish Knoxville invites the community to celebrate the opening of the 2025 – 2026 Winter Farmers Market on Saturday, December 6th, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Opening day of the Winter Farmers Market will feature more than 80 local farmers, food producers, and artisan makers. Shoppers can expect a wide selection of seasonal produce, flowers, meat, honey, herbs, plants, pastries and baked goods, coffee, handmade pastas, and a variety of local craft goods, including jewelry, pottery, photography, woodworking, original art, bath and body products, and fiber crafts. All items are grown, made, or raised within 150 miles of Knoxville.

We’ll also have live, seasonal music in our busking zones throughout the market to welcome shoppers and highlight our regional music scene. Warm drinks and ready-to-eat foods from vendors and food trucks will be available for anyone looking to enjoy a festive holiday morning in downtown Knoxville.

“We are so glad to open the Winter Farmers Market for another season,” said Beverly Keys, Markets Engagement Coordinator. “December is a time when people look for comfort, good food, and meaningful gifts. The market offers all of that while also giving shoppers the chance to support the growers and makers who keep our local food economy thriving.”

The 2025–2026 Winter Farmers Market will operate every Saturday* from December 6th through March 28th from 10 AM to 2 PM, bringing back some of our community’s favorite programming, including Nourish Kids and Double Up Food Bucks.

Nourish Kids , a free activity for children ages 2–12, will be held each Second Saturday . Each participating child will receive a seasonal produce sample and $5 in Produce Bucks to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. Returning on Saturday, December 13th , Nourish Kids will kick off with a winter-themed craft led by Keep Knoxville Beautiful, using upcycled egg cartons to encourage creativity and environmental awareness.

, a free activity for children ages 2–12, will be held . Each participating child will receive a seasonal produce sample and to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. Returning on , Nourish Kids will kick off with a winter-themed craft led by Keep Knoxville Beautiful, using upcycled egg cartons to encourage creativity and environmental awareness. SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks help make fresh, locally grown food more accessible. The Winter Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits every Saturday with an increased Double Up Food Bucks match to stretch grocery budgets even further. Shoppers who redeem SNAP at the market will receive a 1-to-2 match, up to $25 of SNAP per day. For example, if a shopper uses $25 from their SNAP card, they will receive an additional $50 in Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh produce.

*The market will pause for an end-of-year break and will not operate on December 27th, January 3rd, or January 10th.

For more information about the Winter Farmers Market, visit:

https://www.nourishknoxville.org/winter-market/

For our interactive map and vendor list, visit:

https://maps.managemymarket.com/7623

For more information about our Nourish Kids Program, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/771480502611551/771480509278217/?active_tab=about

For more information about SNAP & SNAP Doubling, visit:

https://www.nourishknoxville.org/programs/snap/

The 2025 Winter Farmers Market is made possible by the generous support of Grayson Subaru and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

The Featured Busking Zones are supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Arts & Culture Alliance.

SNAP, Double Up, and Nourish Kids are funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee.