THE MARKET SQUARE FARMERS MARKET RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE ON MAY 2 WITH 140 LOCAL VENDORS

The Market Square Farmers Market returns for its 23rd season on Saturday, May 2, bringing more than 140 local vendors to the heart of downtown Knoxville. The market operates year-round, with peak season hours every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Beginning in November, the market shifts to winter hours and is held on Saturdays only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March.

Returning community programs expand access to fresh food

Several long-standing programs will return this season, supporting food access and community engagement:

SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks : The market accepts SNAP/EBT and participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program to help stretch food dollars further. A $25 SNAP withdrawal provides shoppers with an additional $50 in Double Up Food Bucks, redeemable on fruits and vegetables, for a total of $75 in market spending power.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT and participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program to help stretch food dollars further. A $25 SNAP withdrawal provides shoppers with an additional $50 in Double Up Food Bucks, redeemable on fruits and vegetables, for a total of $75 in market spending power. Nourish Kids (2nd Saturdays): This free monthly program for children ages 2–12 includes produce sampling, hands-on activities, and $5 in Produce Bucks to spend at the market.

This free monthly program for children ages 2–12 includes produce sampling, hands-on activities, and $5 in Produce Bucks to spend at the market. Nourish Moves (Wednesdays): A free walking program designed to encourage movement, offering $3 in Produce Bucks per visit, along with milestone rewards for participants.

“There’s something really special about seeing Market Square fill up again, with farmers unloading their trucks, familiar faces returning, and people discovering something new each week,” said Beverly Keys, Markets Engagement Coordinator at Nourish Knoxville. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back and to continue creating a space where local food and community can connect.”

Plan Your Visit

A full 2026 market map is available at:

https://maps.managemymarket.com/8151

The 2026 Market Square Farmers Market is made possible by presenting sponsor Grayson Subaru, with additional support from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance and the City of Knoxville.

Programs are made possible through a grant contract with the State of Tennessee.