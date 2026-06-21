Tiny homes being staged on Hero’s Hill

By Mike Steely

Senior Writer

steelym@knoxfocus.com

It’s a project initiated by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and, as 20 tiny homes are already being transported and placed, will house area homeless veterans.

Operation Hero’s Hill is transforming the brownfield hillside just off Liberty Street near the Public Defender’s Office to provide safe and dignified housing. The complex will also have a community center. The homes, constructed by students from the Knox County Schools Career and Technical Education programs, are being trucked to the site.

The project is a cooperation between the schools, the Skilled Trades Academy Regional Center and the Associated General Contractors of the Knoxville Region. Once all the homes are placed onsite, utilities will be connected, interior work completed and homes furnished and landscaped. Mayor Jacobs said the community center will include office space, a meeting room, a computer lab, a fitness center and a laundry facility. Supportive services for the veterans will also be available.

A ribbon-cutting is planned for August, and then the homeless veterans will start moving into the facility.

How will veterans be chosen to live there? Rylie McClurg, communications director for Mayor Jacobs, replied: “Hero’s Hill will utilize the HUD-VASH voucher program. This program provides vouchers that allow homeless veterans to obtain safe, affordable, and permanent residence with wrap around services provided by VA social workers. The VA Homeless Team will refer residents to reside at Hero’s Hill.”

McClurg also said that each tiny home will house one veteran and added, “We are still actively raising funds for the community center and to furnish the homes. Our goal is to raise $1,200,000, and we are officially 47% of the way there. However, we have some additional pledges to be fulfilled.”